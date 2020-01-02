Hays County: 6 drivers arrested during 1st ‘No Refusal New Year’s Eve’ since 2013

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Six drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated during Hays County’s “No Refusal New Year’s Eve” initiative enforced from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. Jan. 1, Hays Co. reports.

It was the county’s first “No Refusal” event since 2013.

The county says the six arrests resulted in four blood warrants.

There were three arrests made by San Marcos Police Department, one arrest by Kyle Police Department and one each by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety.

The “No Refusal” element of the event refers to the fact that during this time, judges are on standby to issue search warrants for blood samples to determine blood alcohol content. The turnaround for results is fast, too, as a phlebotomist is also on-hand at the jail to perform on-the-spot testing.

In a statement, Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau said:

“Although I understand that our law enforcement officers were very busy over New Year’s, I am pleased that only six of those incidents involved arrests for DWI with no reported fatal or serious accidents. While the No-Refusal Holiday will certainly help ensure the intoxicated drivers are held accountable for their decisions that night, the goal of such events is to encourage the public to think twice before drinking and driving. For that reason I hope to see no-refusal programs become the norm and that DWI arrests dwindle as more drivers avoid drinking and driving.”

The initiative was performed in a burgeoning effort to crackdown on drunk driving over the holiday.

TxDOT says that there were over 250 crashes in 2018 due to alcohol. While this number was down from 2017’s 260, the county is pushing for even fewer.