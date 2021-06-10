Hays Commerce Center expands, City of Kyle hopeful for economic boost

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A nearly 390,000 square feet commercial industrial center is coming to Hays County.

The City of Kyle is hoping to attract and retain more businesses with construction just underway near Interstate 35.

Commercial industrial warehouses are perfect for Hays County — if you ask AquaBrew owner Carlos Russo.

“There’s plenty of land for it,” Russo said.

He and his team just moved into a San Marcos warehouse a few months ago.

“This space here allows us to produce a lot more, and grow with the space,” Russo said.

Knowing how beneficial a versatile space is, Russo is not surprised the Hays Commerce Center in Kyle is getting three new buildings.

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said they’re not limiting which types of businesses can lease the buildings.

“We love light manufacturing, warehouse office space — those kind of uses bring jobs, they bring sales tax revenue, and they allow us to fund quality of life projects,” Mitchell said.

According to the City of Kyle, each space is designed with different features, like cross-dock loading and unloading, high dock doors and oversized loading ramps and large capacities for different products.

“To attract industrial development, you have to have the right infrastructure in place — and that’s really what we focused on,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell told KXAN the locations of these warehouses, off of I-35, is strategic too.

“The City of Kyle sits on the fastest growing corridor in the state of Texas,” Mitchell said.

Russo said — maybe one day — he’d consider a bigger space like the Hays Commerce Center, and he’s excited for the growth in a neighboring city.

“You know, the region is blowing up,” Russo said.

Two of the three industrial warehouses are expected to be ready by the end of 2021, according to the City of Kyle.