Hays Co. working to reunite lost pets with owners

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — If you lose a pet in Hays County, know that the Hays County Sheriff’s Office is on the case.

HCSO is partnering with the San Marcos Animal Shelter to try to reunite lost pets with their owners by putting up bright yellow signs to alert neighbors that a pet has been found and that its owner hasn’t been located yet.

The yellow sign lets people know that the animal is now at the San Marcos Animal Shelter and ready to go home.

HCSO says there are eight signs placed around the county already.