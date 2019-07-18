Hays Co. working to reunite lost pets with owners

KXAN Staff

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — If you lose a pet in Hays County, know that the Hays County Sheriff’s Office is on the case.

HCSO is partnering with the San Marcos Animal Shelter to try to reunite lost pets with their owners by putting up bright yellow signs to alert neighbors that a pet has been found and that its owner hasn’t been located yet.

The yellow sign lets people know that the animal is now at the San Marcos Animal Shelter and ready to go home.

HCSO says there are eight signs placed around the county already.

Find a shelter near you

Participating Central Texas Shelters:

  • Austin Animal Center
    7201 Levander Loop
    Austin, TX
  • Austin Humane Society
    124 W Anderson Lane
    Austin, TX
  • Austin Pets Alive!
    1156 W Cesar Chavez St
    Austin, TX
  • Bastrop County Animal Shelter
    589 Cool Water Drive
    Bastrop, TX
  • Georgetown Animal Shelter
    110 W L Walden Dr
    Georgetown, TX
  • Paws Shelter Of Central Texas
    500 Fm 150 East
    Kyle, TX
  • Texas Humane Heroes
    10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
    Leander, TX
  • Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
    1855 SE Inner Loop
    Georgetown, TX

