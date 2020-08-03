Hays Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed man who claimed he was being chased

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an armed man who claimed he was being chased on Sunday night.

HCSO said James Brent Torres, 32, called 911 in a “manic” state. His last known location was in a wooded area in the 6000 block of Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley.

He’s described as being about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray shirt.

If anyone sees him, the sheriff’s office says to not approach him and to call 911 and report his location.

An Austin Police Department helicopter, the Hays County drone unit and the sheriff’s office K-9 unit are involved in the search.