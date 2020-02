KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly crash Monday.

A Facebook post by the agency says a person died as a result of the crash near the Poco Loco Food Store on Camino Real in Kyle.

The post says Camino Real is closed in both directions while authorities investigate the crash. Please avoid the area, it also says.

We will get more information on the crash as it becomes available.