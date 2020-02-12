Hays Co. Republican primary candidate misidentified on ballot; party takes responsibility

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A misprint on ballots in Hays County won’t be corrected until after the March 3 primary elections, the county Republican chair said.

Russell Hayter, chairman of the Hays County Republican Party, said “an unintentional, unfortunate error” was on the county’s mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary election, and it was the party’s fault, he said.

Eddie Walker should read Eddie Warner, and the chairman of the Hays County Republican Party said he apologized to the candidate.

Eddie Warner, a candidate for Precinct 330 chair, was misidentified as Eddie Walker on the ballot. Hayter said the error was brought to his attention Monday, and that he spoke with Warner and apologized.

Jennifer Anderson, the elections administrator for Hays County, said it’s the party’s responsibility to make sure names are correct in this case since it’s not a county seat.

“The Party Chair verified to the Hays County Elections Administrator and the Secretary of State’s Office that it was the party’s mistake,” Anderson said. “The information does not come from the Secretary of State’s office and it doesn’t verify it. There is no issue with the election process.”

Hayter said the last time the position came up for election in 2016, 125 votes were cast in the race.