Hays Co. low water crossing still closed weeks after flooding

HAYS COUNTY, TX — A burgeoning road for many in Hays County won’t be usable entirely until late July, according to the county.

RR-150 from Kyle to Driftwood and onward to Dripping Springs, Texas is closed at Onion Creek. This stems from the damage the low water crossing sustained from the rains a few weeks ago.

The road is a two-lane ranch to market road that has seen steady use as Hays County continues to grow in population.

Other parts of the same stretch of roadway did sustain damage, however the damage to the low water crossing at Onion Creek is significant as the damage has compromised the integrity of the crossing itself.

Hays County has the most low water crossings of any county in Texas — 272.

Barricades will remain in place as the crossing undergoes repairs. If a driver is caught ignoring the signs and barricades and skirts them, and is apprehended, the fine could be upwards of $200.