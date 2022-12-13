HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra in a statement Tuesday said the people of Hays county deserved answers after an officer was placed on administrative leave Monday for fatally shooting an inmate.

According to a release from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate attempted to escape while receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle and assaulted the corrections officer, then ran on foot through the emergency room.

The corrections officer shot the inmate, later identified as Joshua Leon Wright, 36, and medical staff began life-saving measures, but the inmate died, the release said.

Read the full statement from the Hays County Courthouse below:

Alongside my fellow Hays County residents, I am saddened by the loss of life that occurred at Seton Hospital in Kyle on Monday. I understand the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting by a Hays County Corrections Officer and believe that the people of Hays County deserve urgent answers. There are reports circulating that have not yet been answered by the Sheriff’s Office – that the pretrial detainee who was shot had his feet shackled; that he was shot in the back, multiple times; that a taser was available but not used – and so I am asking for further clarity.

Additionally, given a recent allegation by the Executive Director of CLEAT that differs from accounts by some of the witnesses in the hospital, I am asking the Sheriff’s Office to release all relevant body-camera footage from the fatal shooting within 10 days of the in-custody death. Cooperation by the Sheriff’s Office, of making available video documentation of the incident by Friday, Dec 22, would importantly enhance public trust and understanding of the context surrounding this tragic loss of life.

CLEAT is the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, which is the largest police officers’ union in the state and provides legal services to officers in addition to lobbying for legislation led by executive director Charley Wilkison.

In a tweet Monday, Wilkison said a suspect in custody at a hospital attacked a deputy, grabbed sharp medical instruments and began running towards the hospital/staff civilians. Furthermore, the tweet said the deputy discharged his firearm and the suspect was struck.