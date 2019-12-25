Hays Co. deputies looking for suspect after Christmas morning armed robbery

Photos of the suspect Hays Co. deputies are looking for after an armed robbery early Christmas morning. (Photos courtesy of Hays Co. Sheriff’s Department)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County authorities are looking for a male suspect after an early Christmas morning armed robbery.

At 2:05 a.m., a man went into the Corner Store of Dripping Springs, at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 290, with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, Hays County Deputy Mark Andrews said.

The suspect is a while male, approximately 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds with a reddish-blonde beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark sunglasses and a black beanie. He fled in a white four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should call Detective Brian Wahlert (512) 393-7343 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.