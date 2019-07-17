Hays Co. approves over $1M for low-income resident health clinic

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — To be poor is to know the indigent, at least according to Anthony Stahl, President and CEO of the Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos.

“Indigent are those that really are challenged with shelter and clothing, transportation, and food and they come to the clinic and it’s their home,” says Stahl.

The clinic Stahl is referring to is the Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic on Broadway Street. The clinic is the home of the indigent health care program. The county commissioners court approved annual funding for the program in the amount of $1,069,887. The annual funding for the program has been coming in steadily since the programs inception in 2013.

“We anticipate that this will be ongoing, we feel that we have provided good partnership, a good product, good results, from what is happening,” adds Stahl.

But Hays County is growing by leaps and bounds which mean that the indigent in Hays will also continue to grow.

“We are here to help those around us but I do worry that this demographic will continue to increase and we know that insurance continues to cut reimbursements and care across the board,” adds Stahl.

Still, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra says the vote today was “a solid first step, but we can still do more to support low-income residents to get the care they deserve. Investment in smart technology, and properly assessing our budget priorities, can yield a positive impact for even more people who need it.”

The program sees about 120 to 170 patients per month, according to administrators.

All are welcome to apply.

For more information on the indigent health care program in Hays County, click here.