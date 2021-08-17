Hays CISD works to fill teacher vacancies, other positions ahead of new school year

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With just two days before the new school year, Hays CISD still needs to fill critical positions.

According to the school district, there are currently 1,033 teachers employed with 23 vacancies. That’s compared to 1,015 teachers last school year with 27 vacancies.

Those positions range from math, science, and certified bilingual teachers according to Hays CISD.

Something the district says is impacting everyone most, is the lack of substitute teachers.

Hays CISD said this time last year, it started with about 400-450 subs. Now it said 215 have been hired. The district said its goal is to have 500 substitutes available throughout the school year.

Hays CISD is also down about 24 bus drivers.

The district’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Fernando Medina said COVID-19 has had an impact on some of the vacancies.

