Hays CISD warns of late bus runs due to driver shortage

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD officials forewarn of potential bus delays this week due to a district driver shortage.

All buses and routes will continue running Monday through Fridays, officials said in the release. However, they prefaced that some buses might run late due to limited driver availability.

“Buses may be running late due to a shortage of bus drivers this week. All buses and routes will be running. Thank you for your patience,” officials said in a release to district families.

Hays CISD isn’t the only school district in the Central Texas region facing driver shortages. Earlier this month, both Leander and Hutto ISDs attributed higher COVID-19 case counts as cause for the districts’ shortages, leading to both delays and cancelations in services.