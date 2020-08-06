Hays CISD updates return to school plan, will start year Sept. 8

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District will begin the school year Sept. 8, district officials announced Thursday.

With the delayed start, online-only classes will run until Sept. 25, then parents will have an option to send their kids to campus or stay with online classes. The form for parents to declare their choices will be live on the Hays CISD parent self-serve site Aug. 10.

At the beginning of each nine-week grading period, parents can choose either online-only or on-campus classes. Families must stick with those choices for the entire grading period, and make those choices by October 30 for the second nine weeks, January 22 for the third and April 2 for the fourth.

The school year will end June 15.