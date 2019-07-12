Hays CISD to provide free, reduced-price lunch to eligible students for 2019-2020 school year

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays Consolidated Independent School District will provide free and reduced-price meals in the 2019-2020 for children whose parents meet the guidelines.

Starting July 22, the district’s staff will begin sending letters to student households about eligibility benefits and anything parents or guardians need to do to apply.

Factors the district will consider when allowing students to have free and reduced-price meals:

If income is at or below the eligibility levels

Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Households who qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income will need to provide the following information when filling out the application:

Names of all household members

Amount, frequency and current source of income for each household member

Last four digits of the social security number of the adult household member who signs the application or if the adult doesn’t have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number“

Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Hays CISD officials are working with local agencies to identify students who may qualify and will notify households of these children that they don’t need to fill out an application.

The district’s Child Nutrition Office will review applications and determine eligibility. If anyone is dissatisfied with the eligibility determination, they may discuss it with the reviewing official or they may make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision in person or in writing to Randy Rau at 512-268-2141.

Anyone who thinks they should have received a letter, but did not, or anyone wishing to decline benefits, should contact the Hays CISD Child Nutrition Office at 512-268-1336.

Applications are available for pick up at 5750 Dacy Lane in Buda or at your child’s school. For more information, go to the Hays CISD website here.