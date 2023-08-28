BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – The Hays CISD Board of Trustees Monday evening will consider claiming a good cause exception to a new Texas law on school security, according to the board agenda.

According to the resolution before board members, the district said it can’t comply with House Bill 3 because of a “lack of available qualified personnel.”

HB 3 goes into effect on Friday.

The resolution said the board would develop and document an alternative standard.

Other local school districts KXAN spoke with said they are struggling to come up with the money and personnel to comply with the new law by the time it goes into effect.