Hays CISD takes on hunger, first food giveaway planned for Thanksgiving

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD is charting a new course for its students: conquering food insecurity.

School board president Esperanza Orosco is spearheading a new food program for the district called “HaysHope2Go.”

She started the Hays CISD Clothes Closet last year to help students whose families have economic hardships.

Orosco says she always wanted to start a food program with it.

A year later, that program is finally launching.

Orosco says the food program will consist of two parts: there will be a small food pantry next to the Clothes Closet, which is across the street from Simon Middle School.

Volunteers will also be making food packages for students at Uhland Elementary School, where Orosco says more than 96% of students get free breakfast and lunch at school.

Orosco hopes to fill in the gaps for weekends and holidays.

They hope to target 250 students for their first giveaway planned for Thanksgiving break.

HaysHope2Go is holding their first food drive at tonight’s football game at Bob Shelton Stadium.