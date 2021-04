HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD says it’s suspended a school bus driver who got too close to railroad tracks as a train was coming by.

The district says a bus driver stopped at a railroad crossing Friday afternoon in Kyle. He then proceeded briefly as the train cross-arm was coming down.

The bus driver stopped before reaching the tracks.

The train was on the second track from the bus.

No students were on the bus at the time. Hays CISD is investigating the incident.