HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former substitute teacher was sentenced Monday in connection with the assault of a Lehman High School student in 2019.

According to Hays County court documents, 36-year-old Tiffani Lankford was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

Lankford was convicted by a court after pleading guilty to the charge and waiving a trial. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but her confinement was suspended in place of community supervision for that time.

According to documents, the assault occurred Nov. 8, 2019.

In addition to the sentence, Lankford must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Lankford also received a jail credit of two days, according to documents.