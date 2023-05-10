Lehman High School junior Riley Koenig went into cardiac arrest just a couple of days after turning 17-years-old. (Photo: Mindy Marshall)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD said one of its students is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack two days after turning 17 years old.

According to her family, Lehman High School junior Riley Koenig went into cardiac arrest on April 15. She’s been in the hospital ever since.

They said she was home when it happened and that her older sister and brother were there to help perform CPR and call 911.

Her family said because her siblings learned CPR while students at Lehman, they were able to jump into action.

Her mother said she was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy at Dell Children’s Hospital, where she currently is in rehabilitation.

This comes as more research shows heart attacks can happen at any age.

Her family has a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch it on KXAN News at 5.