Hays CISD starts school year online for most, roughly 10% of students will be in-person

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — About 20,000 Hays Consolidated Independent School District students will start the new school year online Tuesday.

“I think the main thing is designated time,” explained Lydia Smith, a Hays CISD mom. “Just like for us as adults, this is our job and we have school and this is what we do from X time to X time.”

The Smith twins, Collin and Isaac, are ready to go back, but the Hays High School sophomores will have to wait.

“I think for us it’s a mindset because I’ve got teenage boys and they’ve been playing a lot of video games this summer,” Smith said.

With so many distractions at home, staying motivated will require some discipline. The challenges for all students include navigating an online platform, finding the best workflow, and establishing a relationship with staff virtually.

“We know that a one-size-fits-all plan will not work for everyone,” said Tim Savoy, the district’s chief communication officer.

For that reason, Hays CISD says there will be options.

About 2,000 students will return to class on Tuesday — some for lack of technology and others because of parental work schedules. That’s about 10% of the student body.

At the turn of every grading period, which is roughly every nine weeks, there’s an opportunity for parents to switch and choose another education model.

“No one can say for sure what one month or two weeks from now will look like, so we need to be flexible and give people choice,” Savoy said.

Smith said flexibility is key.

“Being able to shift and change our mind and doing what’s best for our kid is super important,” Smith explained.

Hays CISD leaders said they anticipate positive COVID-19 cases. They said when the time comes, they will respond and take the precautions necessary to ensure everyone’s safety.