Hays CISD sees a 30% increase in failing rates among secondary students compared to last year

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With progress reports set to go out next Friday, the superintendent at Hays Consolidated Independent School District said there has been an increase in failing grades in the school district this year.

“I am really concerned because our averages right now are skewed, and the number of failures is disappointing to me,” superintendent Eric Wright said in a video message posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

In an email to KXAN, the school district reported that elementary students are in good shape. However, at the secondary level, students are seeing total failing rates about 30% higher at this progress report compared to last year.

District leaders said part of that is due to students being unable to turn in their assignments using the new system. They said another part is because of teachers still getting used to entering grades in the school district’s new learning management system.

“I want to make sure you understand the importance of getting your assignments turned in and making sure that you’re doing well on your grades because they all count now,” Wright said in the video message. “Unlike last spring, when we were giving grace and it was pass or fail, it didn’t matter. Now, it matters.”

October 16 is the first UIL pass/fail grading eligibility cut-off period for the school year.

Wright said he made the video message now because there is still time for students to change their situation if they are failing because of missing assignments.

He also said the district will be working with teachers to make sure they are getting grades posted in the system that generates progress reports.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more at 6 p.m.