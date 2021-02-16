Hays CISD school buses serve as temporary warming stations

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As we continue dealing with below-freezing temps and power outages, some Hays Consolidated Independent School District school buses are serving as temporary warming centers.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, four buses were stationed at:

Hays Hill Baptist Church (1401 N FM 1626)

Kyle United Methodist Church (408 W. Lockhart St.)

Creekside Villas Senior Living (590 FM 967)

Silverado Crossing Apartments (1480 Cabela’s Dr.)

“We’re losing power just about every hour,” Jose Medina, resident at Creekside Villas Senior Living said. “Last night it was pretty cold here”

Bus drivers from Hays CISD volunteered their time to try to help keep people without power warm.

“Sooner or later, somebody is going to have to take care of me, and I hope they put out the same effort,” said bus driver Mathew Balboa.

Hays CISD, partnering with Hays County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Kyle, organized buses to serve as warming centers.

“It takes about 20 minutes for the engine to warm up,” Balboa said. “We refueled last night, and I’m still at three quarters of a tank.”

The county said bus drivers are requiring face masks and social distancing on buses to maintain COVID-safety protocols.

And living through these cold days and nights, a lot of people are thankful for those who are thinking of their fellow neighbors.

“Never thought Austin would get this cold,” Medina said.

It’s to be determined whether buses will be out at locations moving forward. KXAN will let you know whether they’ll be back out later this week, if heat and power are still an issue.