HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Johnson High School varsity football player has been released from the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on the field Friday, according to a social media post from Hays CISD.

The post says during the fourth quarter of the game, the student suffered a “medical emergency on the field,” and got taken to the hospital.

“Thankfully, we are happy to report that the student-athlete has been released from the hospital and is back home,” says the post from Hays CISD on Saturday. Family, friends, coaches and teammates offered their support for the student at the hospital as well.

“We at Hays CISD would like to thank the Johnson High and Del Valle High Athletic Training/Sports Medicine programs, team doctors and first responders for their immediate action during this incredibly scary moment,” says the district post. “We would also like to send our best thoughts to our student-athlete and his family on his continued recovery.”