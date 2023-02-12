HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The fentanyl crisis has touched so many parts of Central Texas. One of the communities hit the hardest is Hays CISD.

Since the start of the school year, they’ve lost five students to fentanyl overdoses.

It’s prompted both the school district and parents to take action. Most recently, two Hays CISD parents took their fight against fentanyl to the nation’s capital.

Brandon Dunn gave an emotional testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee. He spoke about the death of his 15-year-old son Noah.

“The pill he took contained eight milligrams of fentanyl, which is four times the lethal dose,” Dunn said

Two Hays CISD parents took their fight against fentanyl to the nation’s Capital. (Photo: Janel Rodriguez)

Dunn’s wife Janel Rodriguez said she’s grateful they had that platform to share their experience.

“It was a great opportunity for us to tell our story, and how fentanyl has affected our life,” Rodriguez said.

Along with speaking in front of lawmakers, Dunn and Rodriguez created a website called Forever 15 Project.

“We offer resources for help, ways to spread awareness,” Rodriguez said.

Whether by speaking in Washington, D.C. or in Central Texas, Rodriguez said they’ll continue spreading awareness.

“I’m gonna fight until I feel our children are safe,” Rodriguez said.