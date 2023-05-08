HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Camino Real Elementary school student died on April 28, according to Hays CISD.

In a Facebook message posted Monday, the district said it is heartbroken for the family of the young boy, Jonathan Velazquez. They said he was a first-grader.

Hays CISD linked the family’s GoFundMe page to help with memorial and funeral expenses.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she lives in the same subdivision as the family. She said Jonathan drowned in the subdivision’s pool.

“We were in mourning. I mean, it hits so close to home. It was in the community pool, right next door where there were a lot of people present,” she said.

The neighbor said she attended a vigil for the family last Thursday where dozens came to give their condolences.

“The family needs more support. They need financial support. They need emotional support,” she said.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of an unresponsive 7-year-old who was found in the community pool at the Southgrove subdivision in Kyle.

They said a person found the child and called for a lifeguard who did CPR until first responders arrived. HCSO said they were able to get a pulse and the child was stable. He was air flighted to a hospital in Austin but later died.

HCSO said it’s currently investigating the case and can’t release any further details.