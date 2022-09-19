The Hays Consolidated Independent School District is holding a district-wide job fair today from 10 a.m. to noon at Blanco Vista Elementary.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD said the district has grown by 933 students this current school year compared to exactly a year ago. It’s an increase that isn’t expected to stop anytime soon.

According to the district’s most recent demographic update, there’s an estimated increase ranging between 3.8% to 5.4% projected over the next nine years.

According to Hays CISD, the district currently has 22,251 students.

Based on the district’s enrollment forecast, Hays CISD is expected to enroll more than 25,500 students in the 2026-27 school year, and more than 32,500 students in the 2031-32 academic year.

