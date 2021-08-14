Hays CISD goes against Gov. Abbott’s ban, will require masks at schools

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD has joined other school districts in Texas in requiring masks at schools – reversing its decision earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the district’s superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said Hays CISD would not challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on his order preventing school districts and local jurisdictions from mandating masks.

However, County Judge Ruben Becerra signed an order at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday stating that students, staff and visitors over the age of two must wear a mask while on school property or a school bus.

Students at Hays CISD schools return to the classroom on Thursday Aug. 19.

“Currently, 70% of the 12-15 age group are unvaccinated, and children under 12 are not eligible for a vaccine at all,” Judge Becerra said. “Masks are their only line of defense.”

It comes amid a spike in hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold across the country.

Judge Becerra described the rising number of cases as a “public health emergency.”

“I am concerned about the health and safety of our children and our hardworking faculty and staff members in our ISDs and hospitals,” he said.

Gov. Abbott previously said he would not enforce any further mask mandates, telling Texans that now is the time for “personal responsibility.”

“Personal responsibility, undefined, as a disaster response strategy for an infectious disease pandemic is not working,” Judge Becerra added.

In Central Texas, Austin ISD, San Marcos CISD, Manor ISD and Del Valle ISD have already said children will wear masks at school in the fall.

Hays also joins some of Texas’ largest school districts – including Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth ISDs – in implementing its own mask requirements.