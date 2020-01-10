Hays CISD focuses 2020 bond proposal on new, expanded schools as growth exceeds forecast

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD will host the first of three public input sessions Saturday to gather feedback on several projects the board of trustees wants to include on a bond proposal on the May 2020 ballot.

The biggest items are a new elementary school and expansions to all six middle schools. The current price tag for all the projects the board came up with is $212 million, though that could change depending on the community’s response.

Coming on the heels of the 2017 bond that added two new schools to the district, including a new high school that opened this school year, administrators say they need to continue building to keep up with more growth than they expected.

“This past year we gained over 800 students,” superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said. The district’s demographer had predicted the increase would be about 300 students. “The Sunfield area is a hot spot for us now.”

The new elementary school is proposed for the Sunfield subdivision, a sprawling neighborhood in Buda that continues to add new houses and attract young parents like Lapine Prum.

He and his family moved into the development last year in part to be closer to family. “And we just wanted to get out of Austin,” he added. “Traffic’s crazy.”

One of the reasons they chose this community, he explained, was the developers promised a new elementary school was coming. “That was one of the main attractions… A new school would be awesome.”

8 schools at or over capacity

One of Prum’s kids goes to Tom Green Elementary, like many of the families in Sunfield. That school was at capacity at the beginning of the school year, and it’s only grown since.

In fact, 10 new students have enrolled just since the end of winter break.

Green is one of eight schools in the district that were at or over capacity in September. The other seven are Camino Real, Elm Grove, Negley and Pfluger elementary schools; McCormick and Wallace middle schools; and Hays High School.

The district’s projections indicate 15 schools will be at or over capacity by the 2024-25 school year if nothing changes.

“If we continue to grow by 500 to 800 kids every year, we’ll need to have a bond election every two to three years,” Wright said.

In addition to the new construction, the district is including expansions on the bond project list to increase capacity at each of its six middle schools. Live Oak Academy, the district’s alternative high school that requires students to apply, would also see an expansion. Currently serving about 200 students, the academy would grow to accommodate the 140 students on the wait list.

Other bond projects

The bond proposal also includes two elementary school expansions, at Negley and Elm Grove, two of the schools that started the year over capacity.

Hays High School would see more than $23 million in renovations or expansions to its science labs, plus a band practice area and additional parking.

Another proposal provides for the purchase of musical instruments so the district can start an orchestra program. The middle school expansion plans would accommodate the new program, which the district would start at the 6th grade level and grow to high schools as the first classes age.

The bond also includes money for maintenance, administration facilities, technology and new buses.

Input opportunities

Hays CISD wants feedback from parents and residents about what they want — and don’t want — on the bond proposition this May. Saturday’s meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. at McCormick Middle School.

Two more meetings following next week: Monday, Jan. 13, at Dahlstrom Middle School, and Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Wallace Middle School. Both those meetings start at 6 p.m.

The board hopes to vote on a final proposal later this month. It does not expect to raise the tax rate.