Hays CISD employee placed on administrative leave after allegations posted on social media

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays CISD employee was placed on administrative duty on Wednesday after allegations involving him were posted on social media.

According to the district, the employee is now on leave and an investigation into the allegations has been launched.

Additionally, the district says it’s also reported the matter to Child Protective Services and that it will cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, Hays CISD said:

“Hays CISD regards student safety among the most important of its missions. All employees, regardless of position in the district, are subject to the same expectation of the highest standards of professionalism. The district has strict procedures and policy in place to ensure that allegations, such as those made in the matter, are thoroughly investigated and reported to the proper authorities; and that employees are held to account.”

The district also called for any students — past or present — who may have important information to report to law enforcement.