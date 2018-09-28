Hays CISD creating new high school attendance zones Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Johnson High School is the third high school for Hays CISD and is expected to open in August 2019. (KXAN photo) [ + - ] Video

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — School districts in central Texas are constantly growing. For most districts that means building new schools, which unfortunately for some parents means new boundary lines.

“We have more than 6,000 students with a total district capacity of 4,500 students for our high school,” said Hays Consolidated ISD spokesperson Tim Savoy.

The district is currently building its third high school that will open next school year. Now the district is trying to figure out how to divide students among the schools, and it’s not proving to be easy.

“You are uprooting students from one school quite often and sending them to another, you’re changing routines for people, it’s disruptive for families, it is one of the hardest things that a district ever has to do,” said Savoy.

A committee is starting out by looking at two possible maps. “There isn’t a map set in stone, there isn’t a favorite map by anybody in administration or anywhere else,” said Savoy.

In the first draft of maps, one keeps entire middle schools together as they move up to high school, the other would split some students.

“There are people on the committee who thought that having it mixed up a little bit wouldn’t hurt because that exposes students in high school to different people and different friends that they may not have had in middle school,” said Savoy.

The maps are considered a starting point for the districts. Savoy says the committee will listen to public input and feedback, then all of those thoughts and suggestions will be incorporated into a different set of maps.

“We know going in that we can’t make everyone happy, but we are sure going to make as many people happy as possible,” said Savoy.

To see all the latest news and submit your opinions on the new high school maps, visit the Hays CISD webpage.