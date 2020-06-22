Hays CISD could rebrand Hays High School mascot, the Rebel

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hays CISD has said conversations about changing Hays High School’s mascot, the Rebel, have been swirling on social media and that it will likely survey students about their views, according to a statement from the Hays CISD District spokesman Tim Savoy.

“We’ve made great strides by banning the confederate flag and eliminating Dixie as the fight song at Hays High School, but we also know the conversation continues regarding the rebel mascot,” Savoy wrote. “We are listening.”

The statement said that consideration of making a change in the school’s mascot would need to originate from the students.

Savoy says it has received several inquiries and says it also knows some students are considering petitions to have the mascot changed.

“We have also seen a tremendous amount of dialog on social media,” the statement continued. “Because of this high interest, and to ensure that all Hays High School students have a chance to participate in the conversation, we will most likely conduct a survey of Hays High School students to gauge their sentiment.”

In 2015, Hays CISD made a commitment to remove symbols of the confederacy, like the tune “Dixie” and the Confederate flag. Savoy said the district hoped those changes might allow them to still keep the mascot but “rebrand what it means to be a Rebel — a 21st century Rebel.”

“If it is possible to re-imagine a Rebel with no association to the south, civil war, or the confederacy – we’ll do the work it will take,” Savoy wrote. “If a change is inevitable, we are committed to undertaking that work as well.”

According to policy, any changes to the school’s mascot will need to be approved by the Board of Trustees.