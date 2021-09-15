FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Consolidated Independent School District will temporarily close one of its campuses due to COVID-19 spread.

According to Hays CISD, eight of the 10 district classrooms that are currently under quarantine are housed at Tobias Elementary, triggering the closure until Monday, September 20.

Previously, Hays CISD superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said that while he believes masks should be worn in schools, the district was choosing not to enforce its own mandates, as several Texas districts have done.

“We just don’t think we have the authority to enforce if we were to create a mask mandate,” Wright said. “If students showed up in our district, and they weren’t wearing a mask… we don’t think that anyone would come in and actually support that [enforcement]. If we say that there’s a mask mandate, I need to make sure that 100% of people are going to wear masks.”

Some of Texas’ biggest school districts have imposed their own mask mandates, despite a ban on mask mandates in public schools by Gov. Greg Abbott. Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas ISDs all enforced their own mandates.

View Hays CISD Classroom Quarantine list.

