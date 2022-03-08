Hays CISD board votes to fire teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

HAYS COUNTY (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District Board voted Tuesday to fire a teacher who is accused of inappropriately touching students.

The board called for a special meeting March 8 to begin the “termination process” for Andrew Hanson Palmore. The board voted 7-0 to fire Palmore.

Kyle Police arrested Palmore, 49, on March 1 on accusations that he inappropriately touched at least two children.

Palmore faces two counts of indecency with a child and two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student.

According to an arrest affidavit, Palmore admitted during an interview with police on Feb. 28 that he inappropriately touched at least one victim “for his own gratification and desires.”

The affidavit said one of the instances happened at Palmore’s home in Kyle during a sleepover, and the other happened at a park in San Marcos.

Palmore taught second grade at Blanco Vista Elementary in San Marcos, but had also previously taught at Austin, Bastrop and Del Valle ISDs.

The Texas Education Agency said there had been no previous investigations nor had received any reports of misconduct for Palmore.

Palmore was accused of inappropriately touching a student in 2020 and was placed on leave. The investigation, according to HCISD, did not result in any charges.