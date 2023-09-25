BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, the Hays Consolidated Independent School District board approved the superintendent’s request to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office for additional school resource officers.

Back in August, the HCISD Board of Trustees voted to get a good cause exception to a new Texas law on school security.

According to the resolution before board members, the district said it could not comply with House Bill 3 because of a “lack of available qualified personnel.”

Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright said the district need 15 more school resource officers in order to meet new state requirements.

HB 3, which went into effect Sept. 1, would require armed security officers at every campus.

Right now, Hays CISD has 25 campuses and 15 school resource officers.