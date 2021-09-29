Hays CISD board approves $4.1M to buy air purifiers for all classrooms

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District signed off on new air purifiers for all classrooms at a board meeting this week.

The district’s school board said OK to using about $4.1 million to buy more than 1,700 units. The units will go into lunchrooms, libraries and gyms in addition to classrooms.

The money came from the district’s emergency COVID-19 federal grant funding.

Hays CISD asked for $4.1 million to invest in air purifiers to make air cleaner in district facilities. (KXAN/Jala Washington)

The Novaerus Air Purifiers use an electrostatic coil that filters air through its top and bottom, killing germs and blowing back out clean air. Filters will have to be replaced monthly, the district told KXAN last week.