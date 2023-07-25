KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Hays Consolidated Independent School Board of Trustees Monday night approved an agreement between the district and Hays County where the county would provide 12 school resource officers (SROs) to the district.

According to the deal, the school resource officers would be Hays County Sheriff’s deputies.

The full-time deputies would be assigned to the following campuses, according to the deal:

Two deputies to divide their time between Hays High School and Live Oak Academy

Two deputies assigned to Johnson High School

Two deputies assigned to Lehman High School

One deputy assigned to Barton Middle School

One deputy assigned to Chapa Middle School

One deputy assigned to McCormick Middle School

One deputy assigned to Simon Middle School

One deputy assigned to Wallace Middle School

One deputy to divide their time between Dahlstrom Middle School and Impact Alternative Education Program facility

In Aug. 2022, KXAN reported Hays CISD added two new safety coordinators to assist the district’s chief of safety and security as well as added three more SROs.

“Right now we have two SROs per high school and one per middle school,” said Hays CISD superintendent Dr. Eric Wright in Aug. 2022. “So, this would give us a total of 15, and I think our response time will be less than two minutes.”