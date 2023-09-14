HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Hays Consolidated Independent School District students have died due to accidental opioid overdoses over the last few years.

In May, Hays CISD said in an email to parents that six students have died due to suspected fentanyl overdoses since summer 2022.

Educating students about the risks of these deadly drugs can help, but now the district is adding another program called “Coaches vs. Overdoses” in hopes of combating the opioid epidemic.

The program includes educational material that will be delivered to parents and students electronically. They will also distribute a drug disposal tool at varsity football games.

Hays CISD is partnering with the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and will launch the first program, which is the first of its kind in Texas, at the Lehman vs. Seguin varsity football game at Bob Shelton Stadium on Thursday.

“Tragically, our district is far too familiar with the realities of overdoses and this problem,” Hays CISD Athletic Director Lance Moffett said. “If the distribution of the ‘Prevention Playbook’ and the destruction packets through our programs and at our games can help our community become more aware of the issue and actually help dispose of unused opioids, as we believe it can, then we are proud to partner in the program and serve as the pilot district.”

The THSCA plans to launch the Coaches vs. Overdose program statewide in October This year’s pilot program will include 125-150 schools throughout Texas that will participate in the program.

