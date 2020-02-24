Hays CISD 4th grade teacher suspended following claims, recording of ‘demeaning language’ in class

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A fourth-grade teacher at Camino Real Elementary School in Kyle has been suspended after allegations — and an audio recording — surfaced that she used demeaning language directed toward students in class.

According to Hays CISD, the school received a complaint from a student about the language. The district says it had previously received a complaint alleging that the teacher, Kathryn Willey, once called a student “a bump on a log.”

The district says the investigation into the “bump on a log” complaint was found to be an “accurate representation” of what has occurred in her classroom, but that the new audio recordings, which they believe are of Willey, show a higher level of unacceptable language and tone.

In one snippet of the audio, the person believed to be Willey can be heard berating a student over a math problem. The audio says:

“You’re basically a fake reader because you don’t really want to understand. And reading means understanding. Yes or no? Do you agree? You have to understand what you read. But you don’t want to do that. You’re just pretending. Fake. Faking.”

Hays CISD also confirmed that Willey would not be teaching the class for the rest of the year and would be replaced. Willey had been a teacher at Camino Real Elementary since August 2013, it said.

On Monday, Hays CISD sent out a statement, saying in part: “Hays CISD strives to provide students with safe and nurturing environments where they are encouraged to learn and grow. All students deserve to be treated with dignity and respect with no exception.”

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing, the district says.