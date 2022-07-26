BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas movie enthusiasts can tap into film nostalgia with the purchase of Doc’s Drive In Theatre, on sale for $3.99 million. The 7.9-acre site is situated at 1540 Satterwhite Rd. in Buda.
Included in the sale are three furnished movie-themed casitas, a commercial kitchen, a bar and a private club, Douglas Elliman Real Estate officials said in a release. The property is available to be developed on or redeveloped, officials added.
Owners Chris and Sarah Denny opened Doc’s Drive In Theatre in 2018 after being inspired by “the drive-in movie theater experience at the height of drive-in popularity in the 1950s and 1960s,” according to the business’ website. The site also features tiny homes for overnight stays and a private beach onsite, per their website.
More information is available on Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s listing page.