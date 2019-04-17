Guadalupe Co. court holds up denial of Float Fest permit
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Guadalupe County Commissioner's Court reaffirmed its previous denial of a permit for the annual Float Fest music festival.
Back in January, the court denied the festival's permit to operate after a special meeting, citing traffic congestion and noise complaints among reasons for rejection.
Although Current Events, LLC, the event organizer, applied for an appeal, it appears that Float Fest — which was to be held July 19-21 at the Cool River Ranch in Martindale — won't rock on.
At least not in Guadalupe County.
San Marcos hoping to improve warning capabilities with sirens
SAN MARCOS, TX — Currently, the City of San Marcos has 14 sirens throughout the city. When something big happens (floods, tornadoes) they sound off. The city hopes to allocate more of these sirens to better it’s warning capabilities.
The City applied for various grants from the Department of Homeland Security that would allow for the addition of sirens, and the purchase of a mobile command vehicle. Currently, whenever the need for such a vehicle arrises, San Marcos has to reach out to the state — and that costs money.
The language of the grants can be alarming, says Rachel Ingle, San Marcos Emergency Management Coordinator.Read the Full Article
Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved
Student injured with dart at Lehman High School
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Lehman High School student injured another student with a dart on campus Monday afternoon, according to school officials.
Principal Denisha Presley says an ambulance wasn't required and the injured student "will be OK". The student that brought the dart to school was arrested and will not be allowed back on campus.
The school also addressed a gun threat rumor circulating on social media. The threat wasn't directed at the Lehman campus, but toward a different high school that is not in Hays County. Presley says the high school has been contacted, so they can investigate.Read the Full Article
-
Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Molly Hammac was just 24 years old when she died in a tragic car crash in 2015. Her life was over, but four years later, she's still having an impact on the world.
An event held Sunday in Driftwood to honor the families of tissue donors allowed a recipient and her donor's family to share their story of hope.
Hammac became a tissue donor in October 2015 when she died in a car crash. She registered as an organ donor several years before. Upon her passing, her parents got a call from a representative with United Tissue Resources , an organization that works to connect potential tissue donors with recipients.Read the Full Article
