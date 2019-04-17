Guadalupe Co. court holds up denial of Float Fest permit

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Guadalupe County Commissioner's Court reaffirmed its previous denial of a permit for the annual Float Fest music festival.

Back in January, the court denied the festival's permit to operate after a special meeting, citing traffic congestion and noise complaints among reasons for rejection.

Although Current Events, LLC, the event organizer, applied for an appeal, it appears that Float Fest — which was to be held July 19-21 at the Cool River Ranch in Martindale — won't rock on.

At least not in Guadalupe County.