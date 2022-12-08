KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Grinch may have tried to steal Christmas, but the City of Kyle made sure he’ll serve his time.

In a tweet, the City of Kyle announced the Grinch was sentenced to community service for his misdeeds against the community.

“Kyle residents can expect to see the Grinch at Santa Rides in Kyle from Dec. 13-15 this year, after the Kyle City Council sentenced him to serve his last community service hours spreading Holiday cheer,” the city said.

Santa Rides in Kyle gives children the chance to wave and see Santa as he rides through the City of Kyle visiting neighborhoods from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15 from 6 – 9 p.m. Maps of Santa’s routes are available.