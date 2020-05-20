Grievance over Pride logo to be heard at Wimberley ISD meeting Wednesday

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The outcome of an ongoing feud over an altered school logo in the Wimberley Independent School District should become more clear Wednesday night.

The ACLU of Texas, along with Wimberley ISD parent Bryan Burke, will present a grievance to the WISD Board of Trustees at 6:30 p.m. regarding the Wimberley High School logo being altered with a rainbow flag in support of LGBTQ students.

Several parents modified the Wimberley Texans logo, replacing a red and white flag with a rainbow one, to help support Wimberley LGBTQ students and the city’s first-ever Pride March in September 2019.

On the left is the original Wimberley Texans logo, and on the right is the altered logo in support of LGBT students. (Courtesy ACLU of Texas)

The images were posted on social media and put on T-shirts for the march, and the district didn’t like that. By email, the district threatened legal action against parents if they didn’t take down the altered logo by January 2020.

The ACLU stepped in and wrote a letter to the school district urging them to stop the threat of legal action immediately and retract the original letter.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman reported in January that after the district set a Jan. 6 deadline telling people to take the altered logo down, or else face a cease and desist letter, no one received a letter.

The meeting will be streamed on YouTube, and public comments can be submitted until 5 p.m.