Gov. Abbott allows in-person summer school but districts say it’s too late to switch

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN)– During Monday’s announcement, Governor Greg Abbott gave the green light for school districts to resume traditional learning for summer classes starting in June.

Many school districts, who have gone to great lengths implementing a virtual system, say they won’t be making the switch back to in-person learning for summer school.

The Hays and San Marcos school districts will stay virtual for summer 2020.

“We’ve created a great online system and our students have adapted, our parents have adapted well to that online platform so we feel that in the best interest for our students and our staff is to provide a virtual learning platform for the summer,” says Andrew Fernandez, spokesperson for San Marcos CISD.

Fernandez says they are a one-to-one district when it comes to devices for secondary grade levels and, during the pandemic, they have been able to get devices to elementary students, as well.

He also says the district has distributed about 500 WiFi hotspots to families.

Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy says switching to in-person classes would also mean re-starting their bus system to get students to campus, a process that has its own guidelines from the Texas Education Agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from other school districts.