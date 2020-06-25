Going back to online-only classes is not off the table for Texas State

'If it's necessary for us to go back to online and remote delivery, we will do so,' says Texas State University's chief medical officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University’s chief medical officer says his team is evaluating the coronavirus pandemic “on at least a weekly basis, and sometimes on a daily basis.”

Dr. Emilio Carranco says so far, the university has reacted to the rising positivity rates accordingly — especially among the young adult population.

“We did have a conversation about those trends and the university has moved, this week, to allow faculty who are going to be doing face to face instruction, during summer session to consider moving to online remote, or hybrid delivery options,” he says.

The latest data from the Hays County Local Health Department shows a spike in COVID-19 cases among young adults.

“Would there be any point, doctor, where you see yourself making a recommendation to the president and to the cabinet that you guys should move back to fully online courses?” KXAN’s Tahera Rahman asked.

“I will tell you that if the situation worsens, instead of stabilizes and improves, then the university will absolutely make decisions to try to address those kinds of changes. And if it’s necessary for us to go back to online and remote delivery we will do so,” Carranco responded.

But Carranco says he’s confident in the university’s plan to keep students safe, and believes recent county mask orders will also help.

“We know that we can’t completely eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19. But I think our health and safety measures will reduce the risk significantly,” he says.

The university has had eight working groups of about 120 students, faculty and staff to come up with back-to-school strategies, Carranco says.

The school recently released it’s ‘Roadmap to Return,’ with safety guidelines, like required masks and social distancing.

It also outlines a new class system, with a cap of 50% room capacity for face-to-face classes.

“Classes with enrollment above 50 percent of the room’s rated maximum occupancy will include fewer students in the class during the face-to-face sessions. For example, students may be divided into an A/B model in which one half of the students are in the classroom and the other half could be learning remotely. Each instructor will communicate information on how the course will be delivered,” according to the website.

