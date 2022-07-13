BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Robbed in broad daylight and dragged holding on for dear life. That’s what happened to Kristen Rosado while pumping gas back in 2018.

It’s a morning Rosado wishes she could forget.

“You never go back to normal when something like that happens to you,” Rosado said.

Back in July 2018, she was pumping gas at the HEB in Buda on her way to work. Suddenly, a man pulled up, opened her car door and tried to steal her purse.

“As we’re wrestling over my purse, he sits down in his car, throws it into drive and closes the door, but I was still attached to him,” Rosado said.

Rosado eventually freed herself and fell to the ground. The attack left her with scars that show and others that don’t.

“You’re scared of everything. You’re scared of everybody,” Rosado said.

Just last week, a jury convicted Rick Selman Jr. for aggravated robbery. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison for the crime.

But Rosado said justice did not come fast enough. It took four years, filled with mistrials, continuances and a pandemic.

Luis Soberon, a Policy Adviser with Texas 2036, said catching up with those pandemic delays is something district attorneys are trying to do across the state.

“Jury trials would open and then close again across the state. You see kind of a start-stop over the course of the past say 26 months,” Soberon said.

Soberon said Hays County has 1,100 more pending cases now than it did before the pandemic. But, the county is on a positive trend of getting through those cases.

This means more people, like Rosado, can focus on the road ahead.

“I can now just put it to bed,” she said.

Rosado warns others to always lock their car doors when pumping gas. She said if she had done that, maybe none of this would’ve happened.