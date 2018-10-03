Gas line hit at Texas State forces building evacuation

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — People evacuated a building at Texas State University Wednesday after a contractor hit a gas line. The line was repaired around 10:26 a.m.

The contractor was repairing a retaining wall at the Physical Plant building on Sessom Drive when the line was hit around 8:30 a.m. The building, which manages utilities for the university, was shut down as a precautionary measure and nearby roads closed.

Generally, students do not spend time in that building, but faculty does.