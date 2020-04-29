Funeral for slain San Marcos officer postponed until COVID-19 restrictions lifted

The patrol car of San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night, is parked along a street in San Marcos, and people have been leaving flowers on it as a memorial. (KXAN photo/Chris Davis)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The family of the San Marcos officer killed while in the line-of-duty responding to a domestic violence call last week announced that they are postponing a memorial service until COVID-19 restrictions are further lifted.

Officer Justin Putnam and two other SMPD officers were ambushed as they tried to help during the April 18 call to a San Marcos apartment complex, according to police. Putnam died at the scene.

The decision was announced in a Facebook post from the San Marcos Police Department. The post was in response to the multitude of inquiries the department has received asking about the funeral arrangements for Putnam.

Putnam’s police cruiser was placed at City Hall as a memorial for the fallen officer. Residents have visited and placed mementos and tributes on the vehicle. It will remain there until May 2, then it will be returned to patrol.