Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been just over two weeks since a police officer lost her leg in the line of duty.
Claudia Cromier was working a traffic stop on I-35 in San Marcos when another driver — Niel Sheehan from Flower Mound — hit her.
Sheehan was arrested and Cormier was taken to the hospital. Her husband, Jayson Cormier, also is on the force with the San Marcos Police Department. He was one of the first to respond to the initial accident
As a result, the San Marcos Police Officers Union and Hays County BBQ will host a fundraiser for the officer. The fundraiser will offer all the barbeque Hays County BBQ has to offer, live music, a silent auction, and a car show as well.
The fundraiser is slated for this Thursday, June 13 at Hays County BBQ, off of I-35, between Highway 123 and RR-12.
If you can’t make it, the 100 Club of Central Texas is still taking donations for the officer.
