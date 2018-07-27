Friends hold out hope for last missing victim of deadly apartment fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Belinda Moats. (City of San Marcos)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — As friends and family of the only victim still listed as missing wait for the last body to be identified from the massive San Marcos Apartment fire, they continue to hold out hope.

Friends say 21-year-old Belinda Moats moved to San Marcos to attend Texas State University but isn’t a current student. Six months ago she picked up a job at Sonic to help make ends meet.

"All of us got to know her really well,” said Sonic manager Chelsey Keeter. “Obviously if there is a one percent chance of her being around, we hope and want that.”

Keeter says Moats is kind, loves her family and enjoys music and video games. She says her bubbly personality was always shared with every customer she served.

“She would say, ‘hi, I’m Belinda!’ It was just always super sweet the way she did it,” said Keeter.

As Moats' coworkers hope for the best, they say it’s hard not to think of what the outcome could be.

“People in between orders, they get watery eyed, they get real upset just thinking about her. It’s hard knowing that she’s not here,” said Keeter.

As Keeter prepares for the worst possible news, she is setting up a fundraiser for Moats and her family.

The event will be held at Sonic with all of her friends and coworkers on Aug. 11. Keeter says there will be a raffle, face painting for kids and a bake sale. All of the money raised at the event will be handed over to Moats' family.

"We want to show that she's not just a statistic or a number. It was a huge impact on everyone, she was a unique, beautiful soul," said Keeter.