Founders Pool in Dripping Springs opens Monday with reservation system in place

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Founders Pool in Dripping Springs opens Monday with enhanced safety precautions, the city’s Parks and Community Services Department says.

Folks will have to make a reservation to use the pool. Reservations can be made through the city’s sign-up portal for a two-hour time block between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sign-up blocks are as follows:

8:30-10:30 a.m., Adult lap swim session

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Family swim session

1:30-3:30 p.m., Family swim session

4-6 p.m., Family swim session

There is a maximum of 25 people per family swim session, and six for adult lap swim. Admission is $4.70, and that includes an online processing fee.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., Founders Pool is open for private party rental with a maximum of 20 people.

“We know the importance of summer recreation when it comes to the mental and physical health of our community, so we are excited to open Founders Pool at the end of this month,” said Kelly Schmidt, director of the parks and community services department.

“However, safety is our top concern, so we have created a swim session reservation system to ensure and support the current CDC recommendations and the health of our swimmers.”